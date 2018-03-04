Dog that fell down 30-foot well ‘very happy’ to see firefighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Firefighters pulled a dog from an abandoned well in the woods near Richmond's Mosby Court public housing neighborhood Saturday evening, according to CBS News 6.

According to a post on the Metro Richmond Fire Incidents Facebook page, the incident happened in the 1300 block of of Coalter Street.

The post reads that the dog fell down the 30-foot "hand dug, stone-lined" well.

A firefighter was lowered into the well to retrieve the dog, who was "very happy" to see him, according to the Facebook page.

The dog was not hurt.

No additional details were available at last check.