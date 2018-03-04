Body of possible missing boater washes up in Isle of Wight Co. on Tyler’s Beach

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – The body of a white man washed up on the shore of Tyler’s Beach in Isle of Wight County on Sunday.

Officials believe that the body may be of one of the two missing boaters that had disappeared in Surry County in January.

Law enforcement is still on-scene.

The Coast Guard, along with Virginia State Police, the James City County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, had suspended there search for the missing boater on January 5.

The two boaters were apparently duck hunting when they went missing on January 3.

There is no further information at this time, but more details are to come.

Stay tuned to News 3 for updates