Virginia Zoo celebrates members with ‘March Member Madness’

NORFOLK, Va. – With over 11,000 members, the Virginia Zoo is taking the month of March to celebrate them.

The zoo’s March Member Madness will give members a couple specials for being loyal fans, which includes: Train Tuesday: BOGO train rides. Buy one, get one free; Friend Fridays: Each membership household gets one (1) free guest (child or adult) every Friday in the month of March; Sunday Funday with Tango the Tiger: Find Tango in a different location each week for some fun photos; An additional 5 percent OFF in the Zoo Gift Shop and Food Service locations (for a 15% total!); An exclusive Zoo onsite giveaway to be announced at a later time.

“We are so appreciative of the support from our members, we decided to make their March extra special,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo.

The zoo also said that family memberships to the zoo start at just $99 and can be purchased online here, or at the Zoo’s Membership Office.