NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Wink breaks down the buzzer-beater bonanza this week in the ACC.

Plus, Hampton not only knocks-off its rival Norfolk State in the regular season finale - the Battle of the Bay victory clinches the top seed in next week's MEAC tournament to be played at Norfolk's Scope Arena.

Also, Mitch spotlights Western Branch High School head baseball coach Roland Wright - the Chesapeake Sports Club's coach of the year.