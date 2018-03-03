Old Dominion floors FIU on Senior Night, clinch No. 2 seed in Conference USA Tournament

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion men’s basketball team proved to be too much for Florida International (14-17, 8-10 C-USA) on Senior Night in a 79-54 victory at the Ted Constant Convocation Center on Saturday for the regular season finale.

ODU ends the 2017-18 regular season with a 24-6 overall record and 15-3 mark in C-USA play, which solidifies the No. 2 seed in next week’s Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas.

ODU has won eight of its last nine, 12 of its last 14 and 19 of its last 22 contests.

Ahmad Caver led all scorers with 22, to compliment eight assists and four steals. Trey Porter recorded a double-double finishing with 18 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and two assists. B.J. Stith went for 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.

For the game, Old Dominion’s bench outscored FIU’s, 61-9. ODU held a 30-11 advantage for points off turnovers. The Monarchs shot 56.4% (31-55) from the floor for the contest, while holding the Panthers to 27.9% (17-61) shooting from the floor and 9.1% (2-22) shooting from deep.

After trailing 14-6 at the 14:00 mark of the first half, the Monarchs would outscore the Panthers 35-15 the rest of the way to claim a 41-29 lead at the half. Ahmad Caver led all scorers with 14, while Trey Porter followed with 12 points and six rebounds.