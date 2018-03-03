Guns and Hoses brings first responders together for great cause

NORFOLK, Va. – Local firefighters and police officers participated in the 10th annual Guns and Hoses charity hockey game today.

The game kicked off around 3 p.m. at Scope Arena and featured firefighters and police officers from around Hampton Roads.

The game each year raises money for Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD). The charity and CHKD held a kick off event at 1 p.m., before the game , to raise money and celebrate the good work being done by local heroes in Hampton Roads.

Local country band BUCKSHOT provided live music at the event that was held in the Scope Exhibition Hall.

A professional hockey game between the Norfolk Admirals and Atlanta Gladiators will be held later Saturday evening after the Guns and Hoses charity game.

Ticket sales for the two-for-one game day were only $15.