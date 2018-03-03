× First Warning Forecast: Breezy and sunny, tidal flooding possible this evening

*** Wind Advisory is in effect until 5 PM Sunday for Mainland Dare County and until 10 PM Sunday for OBX. Winds: North 20-30 mph, gusts 45-50 mph.

*** Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 4 PM until 5 PM Sunday for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Northampton, Accomack, Dare, Currituck. Minor level tidal flooding is expected, 1 foot above normal.

Happy Saturday!

The coastal storm will continue to move toward the east and southeast.

Still windy today, but not as bad as Friday. Many of the warnings and advisories have been cancelled. Sunshine throughout the day today. Winds will be out of the north, with gusts up to 40 mph possible. We do have a coastal flood advisory in effect and could see some tidal flooding later this evening and Sunday. If you live in an area prone to tidal flooding, make sure you take the proper precautions.

Clear and cold tonight. High pressure will start to build in, keeping us dry. Lows in the 30s.

Winds will continue to ease on Sunday. Mostly sunny and chilly, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds will continue to be out of the north. Wind speeds 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures will dip into the 30s once again Sunday night, under mostly clear skies.

More sunshine to start the work week and just a little breezy. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Rain is back in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

