Fire crews battle a house fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Fire Department responded to a house fire in the city Saturday night.

Firefighters arrived to the 300 block of Wiltshire Crescent just after 8 p.m. to find the second floor of the home fully engulfed in flames.

According to fire officials, they took a progressive approach on the outside of the home first, and then were able to make their way inside. They were able to gain control of the fire fairly quickly.

Fire officials tell us there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Two residents were inside the home at the time of the fire, but were able to evacuate safely.

Those residents are displaced tonight, and their home has been condemned.

The cause remains under investigation.