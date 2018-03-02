Photos: High winds, coastal flooding on March 2, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Coastal Virginia and northeastern North Carolina experienced extreme wind and coastal flooding on Friday.

An area of low pressure cranked up off of the NE coast, bringing us very strong winds, rough surf, and coastal flooding. Gusts of up to 50+ mph are possible. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, with isolated showers possible near the Eastern Shore. Most areas will stay dry.

Here are a few pictures taken during the windy weather! Submit your pictures to pics@wtkr.com or use the "Submit Your Photo" button below.