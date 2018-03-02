Here’s when to watch your favorite CW shows on WGNT 27 during ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament

ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament coverage on WGNT 27 will preempt the CW’s prime time lineup Tuesday, March 6th – Thursday, March 8th.

Here’s when you can set your DVR to catch episodes of The Flash, Riverdale, Life Sentence, Supernatural, and Arrow!

The Flash will air on WGNT Tuesday 3/6 at 10pm, after Black Lightning at 9 p. m.

Riverdale will air on WGNT Wednesday 3/7 at 11:30 p.m.

Life Sentence series premiere will air on WGNT overnight Wednesday into Thursday 3/7 at 12:30 a.m.

Supernatural will air on WGNT Thursday 3/8 at 11:30 p.m.

Arrow will air on WGNT overnight Thursday into Friday 3/8 at 12:30 a.m.

ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule on WGNT:

1st Round: Tuesday 3/6 at Noon, 2:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.

2nd Round: Wednesday 3/7 at Noon, 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals: Thursday 3/8 at Noon, 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m.

