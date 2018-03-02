SUPERNATURAL new episode, Thursday 3/8 at 11:30pm on WGNT 27, after ACC Basketball

Posted 10:05 am, March 2, 2018, by , Updated at 10:04AM, March 2, 2018

 

“A Most Holy Man” — (11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET)  (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

 

DIVINE INTERVENTION – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are close to collecting everything they need to open a rift into the apocalyptic world and possibly rescuing Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Jack (Alexander Calvert).  The one missing ingredient leads the Winchesters to a black market for religious relics where everything is not always as it seems.  Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Robert Singer & Andrew Dabb (#1315).  Original airdate 3/8/2018.