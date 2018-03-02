Preschoolers in Chesapeake celebrate Read Across America Day

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Preschoolers in Chesapeake celebrated Read Across America Day on Friday.

More than 100 children at Primrose School at Cahoon Commons helped celebrate the initiative that helps promote reading in communities across the country, at school and at home.

A variety of special guest came to read to the students, including Chesapeake Mayor Rick West, along with members of the Chesapeake Fire Department and Police Department.

The students at the Primrose School also celebrated the birthday of famous children’s author Dr. Suess, who’s birth date coincides with Read Across America Day.

Teachers and students will also be participating in a month long book drive that will end with a donation the the local Reach Out and Read chapter, a non-profit committed to promoting literacy through pediatric primary care, according to the school.