Police search for suspect in sexual assault that happened at Norfolk Walmart

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are asking for help in finding a suspect that allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl at a Walmart.

According to officials, police were notified about the assault, at the Walmart located at 7530 Tidewater Drive, by the victims parents.

They told investigators that a man walked past their child and allegedly inappropriately touched her.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20’s to early 30’s.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.