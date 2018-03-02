HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Whether you love to snack on something sweet or salty, or both, Lifestyle Expert Ceci Carmichael has some delicious frozen food options for you to choose from. For more info, visit EasyHomeMeals.com .
Learn some cold hacks for frozen snacks on Coast live
-
Three ways people are making weddings more delicious on Coast Live
-
Ideas for guilt-free snacking and clean eating on Coast Live
-
Testing the best frozen pizza
-
Food that goes great with rum and the local rum that goes great with food on Coast Live
-
Will your diet start Monday? Try the ‘non-diet diet’
-
-
A former Olympic runner has some advice for lifestyle changes on Coast Live
-
Mom gives birth to ‘snowbaby’ girl frozen as an embryo 25 years ago
-
Healthiest office snacks, as chosen by nutritionists
-
A way to fight bags under the eyes on Coast Live
-
Kicking in the kitchen shrimp linguine on Coast Live
-
-
Last-minute stocking stuffer ideas on Coast Live
-
Toy trends and some of the must-have gifts this holiday season on Coast Live
-
Making it exciting to give this holiday season with meaningful gift options on Coast Live