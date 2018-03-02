HRT bus involved in hit-and-run in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A Hampton Roads Transit bus was involved in a hit-and-run in the area of Monticello Avenue and 18th Street Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash around 2:20 p.m. When the officer arrived, the bus had already returned to the HRT bus terminal on 18th Street.

The driver told police that the bus was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle while she was driving northbound on Monticello. The vehicle then fled the scene.

One bus passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. There were no other passengers at the scene when police arrived; they had all left on their own.

The bus driver was not injured during the incident.

