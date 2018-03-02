× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Extreme wind and coastal flooding

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** High Wind Warning is in effect through Saturday morning for most of the VA and NC coast, including Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Newport News, York, Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex, Northampton, Accomack, Dare, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank. Expect northwest winds at 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 possible.

*** Wind Advisory is in effect through Saturday morning for most of inland VA and NC including Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Franklin, Southampton, Surry, Sussex, James City, Williamsburg, Perquimans, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Bertie. Expect northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 possible.

*** Coastal Flood Watch is in effect from Saturday morning to Sunday afternoon for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Poquoson, Northampton, Accomack, Currituck. Minor to moderate level tidal flooding is expected, about 2.5 feet above normal.

*** Coastal Flood Warning is in effect until 2 PM Sunday for Dare County. Minor to moderate level tidal flooding is expected, 2 to 3 feet above normal.

Extreme wind and coastal flooding… An area of low pressure will crank up off of the NE coast, bringing us very strong winds, rough surf, and coastal flooding. Expect northwest winds at 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50+ mph possible today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds to the NE and more sun to the SW. An isolated shower is possible near the Eastern Shore but most areas will stay dry. Highs will reach the mid 50s this afternoon, near normal.

It will still be windy this weekend. Expect NW/N winds on Saturday at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 possible and north winds at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 on Sunday. The persistent strong winds will create the potential for coastal flooding. Highs tides will run 2 to 3 feet above normal.

Even cooler air will move in this weekend. Expect highs in the upper 40s Saturday and Sunday. The strong winds will make it feel about 10 degrees cooler. We will see partly cloudy skies both days with slim rain chances.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W/NW 25-35G50+

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 25-35G50

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW/N 20-30G40

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 2nd

1872 Winter Weather: Gales caused Coastal Flooding along coastal areas

1991 F0 Tornado: Camden Co

