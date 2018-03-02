× First Warning Forecast: Gusty winds and flooding continue into the weekend

*** High Wind Warning is in effect through Saturday morning for most of coastal VA and NC, including Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Surry, Hampton, Poquoson, Newport News, York, Williamsburg, James City, Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex, Northampton, Accomack, Dare, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Gates. Expect northwest winds at 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60+ possible.

*** Wind Advisory is in effect through Saturday morning for inland VA and NC including Franklin, Southampton, Sussex, Hertford, Northampton, Bertie. Expect northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 possible.

*** Coastal Flood Warning is in effect through Sunday afternoon for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Northampton, Accomack, Dare, Currituck. Minor to moderate level tidal flooding is expected, 2 to 3 feet above normal.

The coastal storm continues to intensify off the coast of New Jersey and will move away slowly. We have been dealing with extremely windy conditions, rough surf and coastal flooding. Strong winds will continue into the weekend. We’ll continue to see damage to trees, power lines, and we’ll also have to deal with power outages. We’ll also have to watch out for minor to moderate tidal flooding Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. Large waves will cause coastal erosion and damage. The seas will also be very dangerous at 15 feet. 7 foot waves possible in the Bay. This will be through midday Saturday.

A High Wind Warning and Storm Warning are in effect tonight through Saturday morning. A wind Advisory is in effect for portions of South Central Virginia tonight into Saturday morning. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect Saturday and Sunday.

We will continue to see strong winds gusting 55-65 mph along the coast. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 30s, but some areas could feel like the 20s briefly, due to the strong winds.

Temperatures Saturday will warm to the upper 40s and low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Another dry day for Sunday after another cold start. Highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Rain is back in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

