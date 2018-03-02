Chimney falls on car in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. – A chimney fell on an SUV in York County on Friday in the Stafford Court area of the county.

According to a Facebook post from York County Department of Fire and Life Safety, high winds blew the chimney onto the vehicle.

They also reported that there were no injuries, and ask people to take caution and be mindful of the impacts of high winds in the area.

High winds in the area have led to trees and other objects falling in the Hampton Roads, coastal Virginia and coastal North Carolina areas of News 3’s viewing area.