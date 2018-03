March 2 is Read Across America Day!

The day was created to help all children across the nation celebrate reading.

March 2 also happens to be children’s author Dr. Seuss’ birthday so many people celebrate by reading his books with their children, students, friends, whoever!

Here at News 3 we value reading and wanted to give you and your kids a chance to enjoy some Dr. Seuss books with us.

Read along with Meteorologist Myles Henderson, Anchor Kristen Crowley and Anchor Todd Corillo  below.

