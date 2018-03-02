‘Black Panther’ costume designer to deliver 148th Hampton University commencement address

HAMPTON, Va. – She’s spent some time in Wakanda, and now she’ll return to her Home by the Sea for a joyous celebration of the institution that helped cultivate her talents.

Hampton University announced Thursday that Ruth Carter, a 1982 graduate of the university’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts, will deliver its 148th commencement address on May 13. The ceremony will be held at Armstrong Stadium at 10 a.m.

Carter has worked in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years and is the first African American costume designer to be nominated for an Academy Award. Her authentic work on Spike Lee’s ‘Malcolm X’ (1992) and Steven Spielberg’s ‘Amistad’ (1997) gave her this distinction.

Her most recent success was designing costumes for a little film known as ‘Black Panther,’ which is on course to make $1 billion worldwide – and it’s only been out for less than a month.

She has also worked on notable period ensemble films relating to African American history such as ‘The Butler,’ ‘Selma’ and ‘Roots.’

“It brought me immense joy to hear Ruth Carter say ‘yes’ to our invitation to deliver this year’s commencement address at our Home by the Sea,” said Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey. “Ruth Carter’s star is among the brightest in Hollywood. She will inspire and enlighten every soul within the sound of her voice. We can’t wait.”

