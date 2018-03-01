Travel tips for women on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The vast majority of women believe traveling has made them more independent (73%) and inspired (69%). Travel journalist and author of "1,000 Places to See in the United States and Canada Before You Die," Patricia Schultz talks with us about why women travel, how traveling empowers women, and tips for women travelers.
