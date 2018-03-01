× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain today, extreme wind tomorrow

*** High Wind Watch is in effect from Friday morning to Saturday afternoon for most of the VA and NC coast, including Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Newport News, York, Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex, Northampton, Accomack, Dare, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank. Expect northwest winds at 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 50+ possible.

*** Coastal Flood Watch is in effect from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Poquoson, Northampton, Accomack, Dare, Currituck. Minor to moderate level tidal flooding is expected.

Soggy today, very windy tomorrow… We will see overcast skies today with on and off showers all day today. Expect mostly light to moderate showers but a few pockets of heavy rain could mix in at times. Most areas will see about 0.5” of rainfall with higher numbers possible in NC. Highs will try to warm to near 60 this afternoon but many spots may stay in the 50s. Rain will move out tonight and clouds will clear overnight with lows falling into the mid 40s. Winds will ramp up overnight into early Friday.

It will be extremely windy Friday and through the weekend. Expect northwest winds at 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 50+ mph possible on Friday. NW/N winds on Saturday at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 possible. North winds at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 on Sunday. The strong winds will create very rough surf and the potential for coastal flooding.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with more clouds to the NE and more sun to the SW. An isolated shower is possible near the Eastern Shore but most areas will stay dry. Highs will cool into the mid and upper 50s on Friday.

Even cooler air will move in this weekend. Expect highs in the low 50s and upper 40s Saturday and Sunday. The strong winds will make it feel about 10 degrees cooler. We will see partly cloudy skies both days with slim rain chances.

Today: Cloudy, Rain (90%). Highs near 60. Winds: SE/S 5-15

Tonight: Rain (60%), Clearing Overnight, Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: NW 25-35G50

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 1st

1872 Winter Weather: Gales caused Coastal Flooding along coastal areas

1968 Winter Storm: 4.7″ snow – Richmond

2009 Winter Storm. 6-8 inches snow South Central VA, 1-3 inches snow Tidewater

