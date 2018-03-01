Shucking, pairing and preparing for a big Oyster Roast on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - The 42nd Annual Oyster Roast to support the the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad is Sunday, March 4th from 1 pm to 5 pm at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. For information visit vbvrs.org/oyster-roast.