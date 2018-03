NORFOLK, Va. – A man has been critically injured after being shot Thursday night.

Dispatchers received the call round 10:05 p.m.

Police said the man walked into Norfolk General Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

There is no further information.

This is an active investigation, and authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via P3Tips.com/1126.

