Norfolk boxer wins gold for Team USA in Bulgaria

SOFIA, Bulgaria – A Norfolk native was one of two boxers from Virginia to take home medals from a boxing tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, which they represented the U.S. in.

Keyshawn Davis, a product of Granby High School, won gold for his country in the 69th Stradja Tournament as a lightweight division competitor at the competition.

According to USA Boxing, Davis took all five judges cards in the championship bout over 2016 Olympian Erdenebat Tsenbaater of Mongolia.

The win was also the young boxing stars first international title.

Davis wasn’t the only Virginia man to be representing his country at the international tournament.

His teammate, and 2017 World Championship bronze medalist, Troy Isley of Alexandria, Virginia, won silver medal in the tourney, falling to two-time Olympian and 2011 World Championship bronze medalist Krishna Vikas of India in the final bout.

The next boxing that both Davis and Isley are anticipated to compete in is the upcoming USA vs. Ireland Northeast Boxing Tour, according to USA Boxing.