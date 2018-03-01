Norfolk Admirals offering free tickets in exchange for locks cut off of Hague Bridge

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Admirals is trying to prove that love is not lost! The hockey team is exchanging love locks removed from the Hague Bridge with a free tickets.

As the Admirals try to lock-up a spot in the playoffs, fans are welcome to bring their old locks to Scope to trade them in for a free ticket to their game against Atlanta.

Fans can bring locks to the box office to exchange them for their free ticket all day Friday.

The City of Norfolk removed the “love locks” from the Hague Bridge Wednesday morning. According to a city spokesperson, the Norfolk City Council wants to end the grand jury process while members consider whether to allow them and, if so, the guidelines to placing locks on the bridge.

People are asked not to place locks on the bridge while the council considers whether to allow them.

Removed locks will be stored at Public Works Operations at 2205 McKann Avenue. Anyone wishing to retrieve a lock can visit this location during normal business hours.