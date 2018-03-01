× Local agencies taking part in weeklong search and rescue training in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Navy, law enforcement, and fire departments across Hampton Roads are taking part in a weeklong search and rescue forum.

Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads and the Port of Virginia Maritime Incident Response Team are hosting the 12th Annual Steven Todd Dooley Search and Rescue (SAR) Forum Monday-Friday in Hampton.

The annual event is to strengthen regional interagency partnerships and communication, as well as to improve the life-saving processes and skills required of SAR agencies.

Coast Guard officials told News 3 this event helps to reinforcement their commitment to work together to save lives.