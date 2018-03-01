LIFE SENTENCE new episode, Wednesday night 3/7 at 12:30am on WGNT 27

“Pilot” — (12:30 a.m. – 1:30 a.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SERIES PREMIERE – When Stella (Lucy Hale), a young woman who has spent the last eight years living like she was dying, finds out that her cancer has been cured, she is suddenly forced to face the long-term consequences of the “live in the moment” decisions she made, including marrying a total stranger. She also finds out that her “perfect family” isn’t so perfect after all and everyone in her life hid their problems from her. Stella is shocked to learn that her parents, Peter (Dylan Walsh) and Ida (Gillian Vigman), have fallen out of love, her sister, Elizabeth (Brooke Lyons), gave up her own dreams to start a family with her husband Diego (Carlos PenaVega) to take care of her, and her often overlooked brother, Aiden (Jayson Blair), who’s pushing 30 and still lives above the garage, sells Adderall to soccer moms and uses Stella’s cancer to guilt them into sleeping with him. Meanwhile, Stella’s husband Wes (Elliot Knight), begins to worry that he can’t continue to pretend to be her perfect husband for the rest of his life. With a real future suddenly in front of her, Stella’s cinematic life snaps into reality, and instead of living like she’s dying, she will have to learn to live like she’s living, and help her family and friends do the same. Lee Toland Krieger directed the episode written by Erin Cardillo & Richard Keith (#101). Original airdate 3/7/2018.