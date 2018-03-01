James City Co. Police Department searching for missing woman

JAMES CITY CO., Va. – The James City County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Authorities said on February 27, a relative of 31-year-old Jessica Marie Cox contacted the department requesting officers check Cox’s welfare at her home. They were advised that Cox had not shown up for a scheduled appointment Monday and that her phone went straight to voicemail when the relative tried to call her.

The relative last spoke to Cox on Monday, February 26 around 8 a.m. Neither Cox nor her vehicle were located when police went to her home the next day.

Cox is described as a white female who is approximately 5’1″ tall, weighs 115 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Police say Cox may be traveling in a green 1996 Honda Civic with Virginia license plate TRRTL3.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Cox or her vehicle are asked to call the James City County Police Department at (757) 263-1800.

