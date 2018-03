It’s Red Cross Month. Here’s where you can donate blood in Hampton Roads, NE N.C.

The American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to give blood during Red Cross Month.

The Red Cross depends on blood donors to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide.

You can make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

North Carolina

Chowan/Edenton

3/6/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road

_______________

Currituck County:

Grandy

3/6/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Grandy Assembly of God Church, 121 Augusta Drive

Moyock

3/11/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Moyock Fire Department, 108 Fire Station Court

_______________

Franklin County

Franklinton

3/13/2018: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Franklinton High School, 910 Cedar Creek Rd

_______________

Gates County

Gatesville

3/7/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Gates County Community Center, Highway 158

_______________

Hertford County

Ahoskie

3/1/2018: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Ridgecroft School, Hwy 11 North

Murfreesboro

3/1/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Metal Tech of Murfreesboro, 314 West Broad Street

_______________

Northampton

Gaston

3/2/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., KIPP Pride High School, 320 Pleasant Hill Rd

_______________

Pasquotank County/Elizabeth City

3/1/2018: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., The Albemarle School, 1210 US Hwy 17 South

3/5/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fountain of Life Ministries, 1107 US Hwy 17 South

3/5/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Weeksville Lions Club, 2760 Peartree Road

3/7/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Forest Park Church, 300 Forest Park Road

3/10/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 103 Tanglewood Parkway

_______________

Perquimans County/Hertford County

3/1/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Perquimans County Recreation Center, 310 Granby Street

_______________

Surry County

Dobson

3/11/2018: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Salem Fork Christian Church, 2245 White Dirt Road

3/14/2018: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Salem Baptist Church, 430 Rockford Road

Mount Airy

3/5/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Surry American Red Cross, 844 Westlake Drive

3/6/2018: 8:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Mount Airy High School, 1011 North South Street

Virginia

Accomack County

Onancock

3/8/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Onancock Baptist Church/Family Life Center, 1 Crockett Avenue

_______________

Chesapeake

3/3/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

3/4/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Therese Catholic Church, 4137 Portsmouth Boulevard

3/6/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

3/7/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Community Church at Western Branch, 1935 Jolliff Road

3/7/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

3/12/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., River Oak Church, 255 Great Bridge Boulevard

_______________

Rocky Mount

3/12/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Franklin Heights Baptist Ch, 110 Hill Top Drive

_______________

Franklin

3/13/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Franklin Baptist Church, 208 N. High Street

_______________

Gloucester

3/5/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, 7519 Hospital Drive

_______________

Hampton

3/6/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Army Navy Masonic Lodge, 550 Fox Hill Road

3/11/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 512 Buckroe Avenue

3/13/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus St Rose of Lima Council 11264, 2114 Bay Ave

3/14/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hampton Roads Chapter RSMO, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue

_______________

Isle of Wight/Smithfield

3/8/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 Cedar Street

_______________

James City County

Toano

3/8/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Stonehouse Presbyterian Church, 9401 Fieldstone Parkway

Williamsburg

3/2/2018: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Printpack Inc., 400 Packets Court

3/2/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, 100 Sentara Circle

3/4/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue

3/9/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Colonial Heritage Active Adult Community, 6500 Arthur Hills Drive

3/9/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse, 5201 Monticello Avenue

_______________

Newport News

3/4/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

3/5/2018: 1:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, 414 Hiden Blvd.

3/10/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., River Mews Apartments, 91 River Palms Road

3/10/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

3/13/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Hilton Christian Church, 100 James River Drive

3/13/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, 765 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard

3/14/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampton Roads Academy, 739 Oyster Point Road

_______________

Norfolk

3/1/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Student Center, 700 Park Avenue

3/1/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Eastern Virginia Medical School, 700 West Olney Road

3/1/2018: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

3/2/2018: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

3/3/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

3/4/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

3/5/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

3/6/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

3/6/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Zoo, 3500 Granby Street

3/7/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

3/8/2018: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

3/9/2018: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

3/10/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

3/11/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

3/11/2018: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., MacArthur Center, 300 Monticello Avenue

3/12/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

3/12/2018: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center, 150 Kingsley Lane

3/12/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Norfolk District Corps of Engineers, 803 Front Street

3/13/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

3/13/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Webb Center, 49th Street

3/14/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

3/14/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1301 Colley Avenue

3/15/2018: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

_______________

Poquoson

3/12/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Poquoson, 1294 Poquoson Avenue

_______________

Suffolk

3/1/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., The HUB Home of Believers Church, 6801 Bridgeway Drive

3/6/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church, 3488 Godwin Blvd

3/13/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Open Door Church, 816 Kings Fork Road

_______________

Virginia Beach

3/1/2018: 6:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., VA Beach Sheriffs Office Building 7, 2501 James Madison Boulevard

3/1/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

3/2/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Municipal Center Building 19, 2416 Courthouse Drive, Building 19

3/3/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

3/3/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Southside Harley Davidson, 385 N. Witchduck Road

3/5/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

3/6/2018: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

3/7/2018: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

3/7/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Ocean Lakes Elementary School, 1616 Upton Drive

3/8/2018: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

3/8/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bayside Presbyterian Church, 1400 Ewell Road

3/8/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sandbridge Rescue Squad Sta 17, 305 Sandbridge Road

3/9/2018: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

3/10/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

3/11/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

3/12/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

3/13/2018: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

3/14/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Westin Town Center, 4535 Commerce Street

3/14/2018: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

3/15/2018: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

_______________

Williamsburg

3/14/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Woodlands Conference Center, 119 Visitors Center Drive