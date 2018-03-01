× First Warning Forecast: Tracking extremely windy conditions to end the work week

*** High Wind Warning is in effect from Friday morning to Saturday morning for most of the VA and NC coast, including Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Newport News, York, Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex, Northampton, Accomack, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank. Expect northwest winds at 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50+ possible.

***High Wind Watch is in effect from Friday morning to Saturday night for Dare County. Expect northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50+.

*** Coastal Flood Watch is in effect from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Poquoson, Northampton, Accomack, Dare, Currituck. Minor to moderate level tidal flooding is expected.

Rain will continue to move out tonight and we’ll see some partial clearing. Temperatures will dip into the 30s overnight. Winds will start to pick up out of the west at 20 to 25 mph. Low pressure will move off the shore of New Jersey and reform. A cold front will cross the region tonight.

Friday will be dry, but extremely windy. We’ll see some clouds to start the day with clearing throughout the day. Winds will really crank up in the morning out of the northwest 20 to 30 mph, with higher gusts. The wind will be around all day and continue to increase as the day progresses. Winds 30 to 40+ mph likely in the afternoon. Rough surf and beach erosion is likely. We could also see some minor to moderate flooding.

The wind will stick around for your weekend, but the weather is looking dry. A bitter cold start to the day Saturday. You’ll wake up to temperatures in the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s! Brrr! Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s and low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Even colder on Sunday. Highs in the mid and upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

The cold temperatures will carry into the beginning of the work week, but conditions will remain dry. Rain returns for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Tonight: Showers move out, gradual clearing. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: W 20-28 mph.

Tomorrow: Extremely windy, clearing skies. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 30-40+ mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the 30s. Winds: 20-30+ mph.

Meteorologist April Loveland

