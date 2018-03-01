Fire crews investigate after Sentara Norfolk General Hospital patient exposed to substance

If you get an error message, please refresh the page.

NORFOLK, Va. – Firefighters are investigating after a patient was exposed to a substance at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

It is unknown at this time exactly what that substance is, fire officials said.

Hospital and fire crews are being cautious as the substance is being tested and decontamination protocols are deployed.

After the hospital briefly stopped accepting new patients for less than 30 minutes, it is now accepting patients to the emergency department.

The rest of the hospital is functioning normally and there have been no evacuations, according to fire officials.

Stay with News 3 for updates.