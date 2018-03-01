Be Your Own Boss: Hummingbird Macarons & Desserts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - Hummingbird Macarons and Desserts is serving up some very sweet treats.

"When you open up a box of macarons, these say happy," says owner and pastry chef Kisha Frazier.

The store has been on the corner of Botetourt and W Bute Streets in Norfolk for three years.

"I've been baking since I was six," says Frazier. "Thankfully my mom, she just saw something in me and allowed me to do all kinds of things. I used her cake rejects and I would decorate it for the family and that became what I really enjoy."

Being a pastry chef has allowed her to fulfill one of her other passions, being a business owner.

"It was business that excited me equally, maybe a little bit more, than the pastry side," says Frazier. "So that allows my creative side and the business allows my analytical side to be happy together."

She's had a number of local businesses and uses that experience to not only run Hummingbird Macarons, but to mentor other entrepreneurs.

"It’s a discipline of your mind, body, heart and soul," says Frazier. "There's a lot that goes into that and there are a lot of things that you'll sacrifice and you’ve got to be willing to count the cost, not just monetarily, but physically, emotionally, and in every way because it does involve all of those areas."

She uses that mind set when dealing with her own company. You can tell she puts her heart and soul into everything she makes.

"It just comes out of us and we get to share it with everybody, that’s why its successful because I love it."

If you've never had a macaron, you should. They're made of almond flour, egg whites, powdered sugar and any flavor you can think of.

"I always say that these cookies were kissed by God because they have been around for a very long time since the 1600s," says Frazier. "So they have a long mainstay and they just keep getting more and more creative."

Hummingbird Macarons offers new flavors every season and continues to come up with new ideas.

"I get inspired just from being out in the streets," says Frazier, "I might be eating something somewhere and be like hmm this might be a good dessert."