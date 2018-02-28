× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: 60s, clouds, and rain on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warmer with clouds and rain moving in… Clouds will build in this morning with temperatures starting in the 30s and low 40s. We will warm into the low and mid 60s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry but scattered showers will move in later this evening. Expect mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and lows near 50 tonight.

Clouds and rain will continue for most of Thursday. Expect on and off showers through most of the day. Many areas could see ½” of rain or more. Highs will return to the mid 60s Thursday. Rain should move out Thursday evening with clouds clearing early Friday.

Cooler air will return for the weekend. Highs will drop into the upper 50s on Friday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will fall into the low 50s for Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will crank up for Friday and Saturday with gusts to near 40 mph possible. Wind gusts to near 30 mph are possible on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%). Lows near 50. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Rain (90%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 28th

1846 Winter Weather: (The Great Gust) – Severe Coastal flooding Southeast Virginia

