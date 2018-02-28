Suffolk man accused of stealing car with 1-year-old child in backseat

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk man is facing kidnapping and child endangerment charges after police say he stole a car with a 1-year-old in the backseat.

It happened Tuesday around 11 a.m. in the 2700 block of Godwin Boulevard.

Police say a woman left her son with in the car with the suspect, but did not give him permission to leave nor drive her car.

The car was found nearby a short time later with the child in the car seat. The doors were unlocked. The child was not injured.

In addition to kidnapping and child endangerment, 31-year-old Kurtis Lamar Barnes was charged with unauthorized use of an automobile.