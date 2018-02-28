× Suffolk delegate attacked in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Del. Chris Jones was attacked outside of a condo building last Friday in downtown Richmond, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch.

Jones is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and represents parts of Suffolk and Chesapeake.

Jones told the newspaper he saw a homeless woman in a confrontation with a man, so Jones tried to help her. In the process, he says the man attacked him.

“We had each other’s throat,” Jones told the newspaper. “I wasn’t letting him go. And he wasn’t letting me go.”

Jones says he suffered some scratches around his neck and rips in his dress shirt.

