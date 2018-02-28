Norfolk School District employee arrested, accused of being involved in mace attack on kids and adults

NORFOLK, Va. – 36-year-old Crystal Skinner has been locked up in the Norfolk Jail since last Friday after accusations of being involved in an assault.

Court documents state she works for the Norfolk Public School District. Sources tell News 3 she is a bus driver, however school officials have not confirmed her role with district or the status of her employment.

Records state she has worked for the district for 5 years.

Police said they were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street and found four victims ages 12, 13, 28 and 51.

They said the victims told authorities that Skinner, along with three other suspects who are all juveniles, assaulted them at the location and fled the scene prior to police arriving.

51-year-old Gwendolyn White said she and her granddaughter were sprayed with mace during the attack. She said the conflict stemmed from middle school children fighting. She said the problems have been going on for sometime.

White said the suspects arrived in a car on Thursday evening, got out and allegedly started spraying people with mace.

Skinner was arrested for with two felonies – malicious injury by caustic substance or fire and conspiracy malicious injury by caustic substance or fire.

She was also arrested with six misdemeanors – two counts of simple by mob and four counts of contribute to delinquency abuse of child.

On February 28, a judge granted her an $8,000 bond.

Norfolk Public Schools issued the following statement:

We are unable to comment on any specific case, while it is under investigation. Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) takes any allegation of assault very seriously. All claims are fully investigated, however, as per NPS’ usual practice, employees may be reassigned or put on administrative leave during the internal investigation period.

Authorities said the victims were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries at the scene.

Skinner declined a jailhouse interview with News 3.

The next court hearing on this issue is scheduled for March 23.