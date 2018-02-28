Ideas for guilt-free snacking and clean eating on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - With March being national nutrition month, let's put away the holiday candy and choose better options. Nutrition expert, Frances Largeman-Roth, shares some tips on eating healthier without compromising the deliciousness of your favorite snacks. Visit TipsOnTv.com for more info.