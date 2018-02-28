× First Warning Weather: Tracking Wind And Rain

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

A few rain showers have already popped up this afternoon. Rain chances will continue to go up as we head into the evening and overnight. Temperatures are also building into the mid 60s for daytime highs. We’ll continue to be mostly cloudy with the wind coming from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Clouds and rain will continue for most of Thursday. We will wake up to an overcast sky, patchy fog and rain. Showers will be on and off through most of the day. Rain will be heavy at times with many areas getting ½” of rain or more. Highs will return to the mid 60s Thursday. Rain should move out Thursday night with clouds clearing early Friday.

Cooler air will return for the weekend. Highs will drop into the upper 50s on Friday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will fall into the low 50s for Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. We will stay dry for the entire weekend. Winds will crank up for Friday and Saturday with gusts to near 40 mph possible. Wind gusts to near 30 mph are possible on Sunday. The strong winds will create rough surf and a risk for coastal flooding.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers (40%). Lows near 50. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Rain (90%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 28th

1846 Winter Weather: (The Great Gust) – Severe Coastal flooding Southeast Virginia

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.