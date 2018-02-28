× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a rainy Thursday and a windy Friday

***Coastal Flood Watch in effect from Friday morning through late Saturday night for Accomack and Northampton, Eastern Currituck, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Hampton, Poquoson.

***Coastal Flood Watch in effect from late Thursday night through Sunday afternoon for Outer Banks Dare County.

***High Wind Watch in effect from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Eastern Currituck,Gloucester, Middlesex, Mathews, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Accomack, Northampton, York, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Including the cities of Elizabeth City, Corolla, Chincoteague, Wallops Island, Melfa, Exmore, Cape Charles, Cheapside, Fishermans Island, Kiptopeke.

Quiet now, but tracking wind and rain to move in for the end of the week.

Rain will continue to move in overnight. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s. Winds will be pretty light out of the south.

An area of low pressure will form off the coast and strengthen. A warm front will lift north tomorrow morning and a cold front will cross the region tomorrow night. Temperatures will be mild Thursday with highs in the low 60s with rain possible for everyone. Many communities could see an inch or more of rain. The farther north you are, the less rain you will receive. Make sure you give yourself some extra time for your morning commute, because it will be a wet one. The rain will move out Thursday night with temperatures dipping into the 40s.

Cloudy skies to start the day Friday, with clearing throughout the day. Winds will crank up early Friday morning. We have a Coastal Flood Watch and High Wind Watch in effect for areas along the coast. We could see gusts anywhere from 30 to 50 mph. Rough surf and beach erosion is likely as well as minor to moderate tidal flooding. Expect highs in the upper 50s, but will feel colder due to the wind. Temperatures will plummet Friday night into the 30s.

Even colder Saturday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunday will be even colder with highs in the mid 40s to near 50, under partly cloudy skies.

Still looking dry to start the work week. Highs in the 40s, under clear to partly cloudy skies.

Rain returns on Tuesday as a cold front crosses the area. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight: Rain moves in (70%). Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Overcast and rainy (100%). Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Showers, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds shift and pick up. Winds: W 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

