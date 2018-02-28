× Firefighters battle blaze at Port of Chesapeake

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Three different fire departments worked well into Wednesday morning battling at 2-alarm fire at Enviva’s Port of Chesapeake.

Crews were called to the area at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday night.

They found heavy fire on a complex conveyor system that extended into control rooms at the top of both 200ft tall storage domes.

Unlike a typical commercial fire, because of the building’s height, tradition firefighting efforts were not effective.

Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, Navy Regional Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services, and Chesapeake Fire Department were on scene.

At one point, close to 60 firefighters were at the fire.

Offiicals say there is no threat to the community with minimum traffic disruption.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.