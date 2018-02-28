Detectives find marijuana, guns from Chesapeake home during drug investigation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Detectives recovered marijuana and three guns from a home during a drug investigation, according to Chesapeake Police.

On Tuesday, the Special Investigations Section of the ChesapeakePolice Department, with the assistance from SWAT and the State Police, searched three homes in the 1400 block of Martin Avenue.

Detectives found the drugs and guns from one of the three homes and arrested Dquan Griffin.

Griffin, 23, was arrested and charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

A woman at the home was issued three summonses by animal services for not being able to provide proof of rabies vaccination, no city license and not providing adequate shelter for her dog.

Police say more charges are expected.