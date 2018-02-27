Whole-ly Rollers Bakery opens up doors in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s a collective effort in a brand new kitchen. Sisters working together and running their family bakery popularly known as “Whole-ly Rollers.”

“Those rolls are so good they make you want to shout. Everyone at the salon started laughing and I said, ‘that’s funny.’ They were like she’s a real holy roller. I was like hmm,” says Brenda Harford, owner of Whole-ly Rollers Bakery.

With a few unique spelling tweaks, that’s how the name of this well- known bakery came to be. It all started with the family following their grandmother’s recipe of yeast rolls. Little did they know – it would take off into something like this.

“It really wasn’t the fact that people didn’t know about us, it was about we didn’t have the equipment that we needed to keep up with the demand,” says Linda Thompson, Marketing Director.

Harford makes all of the rolls, pies, cookies, cinnamon buns, cakes, and brownies. Just like the yeast they put in the oven – their business has now risen over night and baked into a booming success.

Whole-ly Rollers is not only known for baked goods in the community, but it’s also known for giving back to children in the community. This entire room is designed for a positive outlook. Allowing kids to stay off of the streets, so they too can maybe learn how to run a business themselves one day.

“That’s the great thing about it. It’s not just a little skill that they’re learning, but they’re learning the aspect of running a business,” says Harford.

Giving back all while making homemade goods. With now two locations – a bakery in Chesapeake and now one in Norfolk – Whole-ly Rollers has nearly tripled their equipment proving it’s a rising business growing more and more each day.