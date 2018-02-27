Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing man with cognitive impairment

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for 87-year-old Marshall Leslie Ritter.

Ritter was last seen in Winchester Tuesday morning wearing a green button down long sleeve shirt, tan pants and black shoes. Police say he likes to eat at McDonald’s.

According to police, Ritter suffers from a cognitive impairment and is an insulin-dependent diabetic. He drivers a 2007 red Ford F-150 with the Virginia license plates JIS-341.

Police describe Ritter as a white male with gray hair and gray eyes. He is 5’9″ tall and weighs 190 pounds.