Virginia Living Museum’s Homeschool Day makes learning fun

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Mark your calendars, homeschoolers!

The Virginia Living Museum is opening its doors to homeschoolers grades K – 12 on March 2 for a day of fun and engaging classroom programs during its Homeschool Day.

There will be six natural science programs available for grades K-7, three space science programs for grades K-12 and two environmental science programs for grades 5-12. All programs are taught by the museum’s professional educators and include a self-guided visit of museum exhibits.

There will be a discounted admission for homeschool families.

The natural science and space programs are $11.75 per child per program. The program will last about 45 minutes and includes a museum visit.

Environmental science programs are $13.75 per child per program. The program lasts about one and a half hours and includes a museum visit.

This year, Homeschool Day will include a new Curatorial Behind-the-Scenes tour to see how the museum operates from the inside out. The tour will include a fish feeding and will show areas of the museum where daily visitors are not allowed.