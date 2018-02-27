Virginia Beach bus driver doles out lots of love and laughs on the trip to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - We caught up with the latest People Taking Action award winner as he dropped off students at Landstown Middle School.

Sisters Macee Hannah and Emma Dippery wrote us about Mr. Mike and the fun they have on bus 597. The nomination letter was so sweet that we kids read part of it.

“When it is raining he drops us off at our houses so we don’t have to walk a long distance home," one student read. “He celebrates special days with us, singing happy birthday on our birthday’s and treats on holidays, sometimes popsicles on really hot days and pizza and water for our last day of school. He always jokes around, he’s never upset about anything, always has a smile on his face.”

Another student continued reading, “I always sit in the front because I like to joke around with Mr. Mike sometimes and he just makes me smile all the time.”

Wiping away tears of joy, this 30-year Navy Veteran was not shy about how he feels about his job and the young people who ride his bus.

“They’re just a joy to drive to school every day, excuse my emotions but I just love these kids with all my heart," he said.

Not only did he get an award but Macee also received a $300 gift card from our partner Southern Bank.

“The kids really keep me young and they keep me motivated,” he said.

Macee says the biggest reward is sending them off to school every day with a smile on their faces.