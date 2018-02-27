× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny and cooler today, midweek rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A return to sunshine but cooler… Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s this morning. Watch out for a few areas of fog inland. We will see mostly sunny skies all day today. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon, just a few degrees above normal. Expect mainly clear skies tonight with lows falling into the mid 30s.

Highs will warm into the 60s on Wednesday, about 10 degrees above normal. Clouds will build in tomorrow morning with rain showers moving in by the evening hours. Clouds and rain will continue for most of Thursday. Highs will return to the low 60s Thursday and Friday. Rain should move out late Thursday but clouds will linger for Friday.

Cooler air will return for the weekend. Highs will fall into the low 50s, near or just below normal for this time of year. Rain chances will be low but it will be windy through the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, Warmer, PM Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 27th

1846 Winter Weather: (The Great Gust) – Severe Coastal flooding Southeast Virginia

