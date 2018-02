Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - On Saturday, March 2nd, 2018, more than 400 "baggers" as well as spectators and volunteers will join the annual Corn Hole for the Cure event at Norfolk Collegiate High School. The competition is fierce but the cause is the The LIKE Fund and in turn for breast cancer research and detection.

We train with with Harlee Culpepper and Allan "Rocky" Rockwell as they prepare for the big tournament.

Learn more at thelikefund.com.