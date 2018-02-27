× Norfolk Police Chief says violent crime down 19% in 2017, at lowest level in three decades

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone says violent crime in the city is at its lowest since 1985.

The chief revealed last year’s crime stats to Mayor Kenny Alexander and members of city council at their meeting on Tuesday.

According to those numbers, 2017 saw the largest one-year drop in violent crime since 1998.

That includes a 25 percent drop in homicides from 48 in 2016 to 36 in 2017.

Property crimes were also reported down 13 percent and sit at their lowest since 1985.

In total, Boone says crime is down 13 percent.

Police also report that 701 firearms were seized last year, many of which were from juveniles, Boone says.

Norfolk Police are hoping to work with he Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to specifically track who purchased the guns and where they bought them: