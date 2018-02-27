iZombie season premiere encore, Friday 3/2 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Are You Ready for Some Zombies?”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

YOUR FAVORITE ZOM-COM-ROM-DRAM IS BACK FOR SEASON 4! — While investigating the murder of a Seattle Seahawk superfan, Liv (Rose McIver) has a surprising vision. Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) is assigned the task of mentoring young, homeless zombies, and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) is still carrying a torch for Peyton (Aly Michalka). Lastly, Blaine (David Anders) is dealing with a threat looming from his past. Robert Knepper also stars. Dan Etheridge directed the episode written by Rob Thomas (#401). Original airdate 2/26/2018.